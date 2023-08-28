Troops rescue 25 hostages from Boko Haram captivity in Borno





By Kingsley Omonobi

Following unrelenting effort by troops to clear remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) enclaves in Borno and contiguous states, troops of 144 Battalion have successfully rescued 25 hostages from captivity of BHTs.

The gallant troops in conjunction with Hybrid Force extricated 14 hostages in a clearance operation at Gobara village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state on Saturday.

Director, Army Public Relations said, “The rescued persons include 6 women and 8 children”.

“In a similar operation on Sunday, troops of 82 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Hybrid Force, raided BHT enclave in Gava Village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and rescued 11 civilians.

“All rescued victims are presently in troops’ custody undergoing profiling.

“In a separate operation also on Sunday, seven members of a BHT family surrendered to troops of 81 Division Task Force Battalion in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper