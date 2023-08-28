Why Buhari was torn between duty, morality —Powell





By Dickson Omobola

A reformative author, Paul Powell, has disclosed how former President Muhammadu Buhari was torn between duty and morality while he was both military Head of State and civilian President of Nigeria.

Powell’s new book titled ‘Conversation with Muhammadu Buhari’s Conscience’, will be available for readers today.

The book engaged Buhari’s conscience to uncover the underlying motivations behind the General’s significant choices as both a military and democratically elected leader,

In a statement by its publishers, the book explores former Buhari’s tenure as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985 to his role as the democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

The book, in an attempt to offer a balanced insight, features contributions from both defenders and critics of his administration.

