Crack at S-Court as retiring justice alleges abuse of power by CJN





…says refusal to fill vacant slot of South East on apex court bench deliberate

….faults composition of S-Court panel that heard Atiku, Obi’s appeals

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–There appears to be a crack at the Supreme Court, barely 24 hours after it validated the election of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

A retiring justice of the court, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, who reportedly pulled out from the seven-man panel that dismissed all the appeals that sought to remove President Tinubu from office, has accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, of abusing the powers of his office.

Justice Muhammad, who spent 47 years in active judicial service, bowed out of the apex court bench on Friday, having clocked the 70 years mandatory retirement age.

He used the opportunity of a valedictory session that was organised in his honour by the Supreme Court, to address what he observed as rots in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper