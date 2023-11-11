Ghanian footballer Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing during game in Albania





Ghanian footballer Raphael Dwamena has tragically passed away at the age of 28 after collapsing on the pitch during a league game between FK Egnatia and Partizani in the Albanian league.

Dwamena reportedly collapsed in the 28th minute of the game, with the referee calling for a halt in the game and medics rushing to the scene.

According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him.

Dwamena started his career at Red Bull Salzburg and played for Spanish teams like Levante and Zaragoza.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in a statement on X, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse. Rest In Peace Raphael!”

His former teams have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late forward.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper