Police Inspector bags 2yrs jail for theft, sale of AK 47 to bandits





By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Minna Chief Magistrate Court has sentenced a dismissed Inspector of the Niger State Police Command, Inspector Yahaya Mohammed, to two years imprisonment for theft and sale of Ak 47 magazine and ammunition to suspected armed bandits in the state.

Before his dismissal, Mohammed was the second in Command in charge of the armoury at the Niger State Police Command headquarters.

He was said to have conspired with Ndaman Gana who is also an officer in-charge of the state police command armoury department to carry out the ugly deal.

He was arraigned on two counts of charges which bordered on Criminal Conspiracy and theft of Ak47 magazine and unlawful dealing in the sale of Ak47 magazine and ammunition.

The police Prosecutor DSP Ahmed Saidu had told the Court that the two count charges contravened sections 97,(2), 288 (l) of the penal code and section 27 (6) (111) act 28 law 2004.

The Police First Information Report (FIR), made available in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper