S/East killings, IPOB agitation: New peace process underway





PISE-P begins from Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The sit-at-home enforced by criminal groups in the South-East is gradually killing the economy of the geo-political zone and making it a ghost land.

Investors are relocating to safer areas as businesses are dying.

Meanwhile, an initiative, Peace in South-East Project, PISE-P, is about to be unveiled to address the situation.

For over two years now, there has been an ill-wind blowing taking root in the South-East geo political zone of Nigeria.

It is the sit-at-home formerly declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a separatist group.

The sit-at-home has become a thorn in the flesh of the South-East.

The separatist organization had, in July 2021, declared the sit-at-home in the zone to demand the release of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

However, IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it has cancelled the civil…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper