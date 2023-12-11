Kaduna error bombing: Security agencies not on same page — Gov Sani





Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has alleged that the security agencies in Nigeria were not working on the same page over the Tudun-Biri community error bombing. He called on the Senate to help ensure that the survivors get justice.

The governor was responding to remarks by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who represented the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on a condolence visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna, yesterday.

Governor Sani assured that the Kaduna State government would continue to support the security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional duties. He sought a speedy investigation into the error attack by the Army, with a view to bringing culprits to book and putting an end to future error attacks in any part of the country.

He also restated his earlier calls for a state police, which he believed would complement the existing security arrangement.

Jibrin, in his remarks, said that senators would donate their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper