NPA clarifies $852m, N1bn levy flagged in audit  report





By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has offered clarifications to the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on the debt sum of N1 billion, which the committee said was not clarified in the report of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Managing Director of NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, who appeared before the Committee said that the House Committee on Public Accounts had, in the 9th Assembly, thoroughly verified the money and had given the authority a clean bill of health.

Bello-Koko explained that the misunderstanding between the position of the Senate and House of Representatives Public Accounts Committees arose from the continuous repetition of sums dating back to the period before the year 2006 concession of the authority, which the current The Nigerian Ports Authority’s management had already accounted for but the sums had yet to be expunged from its books.

Speaking on December 8, 2023, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper