13 govs face uncertain fate as opposition candidates drag them to Supreme Court

The last may not have been heard about post-election cases in many states as the fate of no fewer than 13 governors depends on the outcome of lawsuits challenging their electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

The affected states where the Court of Appeal judgments are being challenged by the opposition candidates in the March 18 governorship election include Kano, Plateau, Abia, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Taraba and Bauchi.

Teams of lawyers representing some of the aggrieved parties in the affected states have formally filed their processes in court as at last Friday while others who had vowed to approach the Supreme Court are expected to file their papers during the week at the registry of the court.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is also expected to empanel justices…





