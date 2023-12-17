How to always be one step ahead of your cunning mother-in-law!





By Bunmi Sofola

EVERY time Ireti visited her mother-in-law, her teeth were always on edge. Ruth, her mother-in-law is now in her mid 70s, frail and ailing, but as full of spite as when Ireti married her precious son 15 years ago.

“Ruth and I had always been at war,” confessed Ireti, “but Gboye, my husband was unaware of this. He’d been the result of an affair his mum had with a wealthy industrialist who bought mother and son a house, but kept the ‘embarrassment’ of a love-child away from his family.

In spite of this shabby treatment from Gboye’s father, Ruth was always throwing his name around and telling people how much money he lavished on her. Ireti said, “After the man died, when Gboye was in his teens, his mum had poured all her love onto her only child. No wonder he worshiped her. Her frailness never concealed her razor-sharp tongue, especially when we’re alone together.

“Gboye and I had gotten married when, we met abroad, so I was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper