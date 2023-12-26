FG begins payment of N20,000 to vulnerable groups in Cross River





The Federal Government on Monday commenced payment of N20,000 to vulnerable groups in Cross River as part of efforts to reduce poverty in the country.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River, who was joined by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, inaugurated the process in Calabar.

Otu commended the initiative and said it would help alleviate poverty among the vulnerables.

Otu, however, said that the president needed the collaboration of all to succeed in the task to take 50 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

He expressed his administration’s readiness to support the initiative and also collaborate with other initiatives of Federal Government on poverty reduction.

While noting that some persons had already started receiving payment alert, he described the development as timely, especially against the background of Christmas celebration.

The governor assured the people of a brighter future in the country and the state in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper