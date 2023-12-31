Plateau killing: Why Nigerians can’t be allowed to carry arms – COAS





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has justified why Nigerians can not be allowed to carry arms openly in the guise of the attacks in Plateau State.

Lagbaja spoke in interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

Recall that over 195 persons died in the most recent attacks in the North-Central state with scores wounded.

According to the Army Chief, self-defence amounts to “anarchy”.

“I do not support that. I think that is a call for anarchy.”

According to him, the Nigerian Army can defend the country and as such, there is no need for self-defence.

He also said as part of efforts to bolster security in the Plateau, more troops are being deployed to the area.

Lagbaja said, “I have reeled out our plans for 2024 for Plateau State. The troops that we are deploying to Plateau, are on their way to Plateau now.

“This night or first light tomorrow, they should be on the Plateau. We are sending…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper