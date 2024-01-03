Economic hardship spoilt Christmas, New Year fun for us – Nigerians lament





By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Chinedu Adonu & Nwabueze Okonkwo

ENUGU-THE biting hardship occasioned by the country’s poor economy negatively affected this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations in the South East. The usual hustle and bubble by the people of this region were nearly absent. Not many people returned home; rather families resorted to low-key and quiet marking of the celebrations in their homes. Major factors, including lack of cash, high cost of goods and services; high transport fares and fear of insecurity contributed to this.

Anambra

The hustle and bustling Anambra State is known for this period was absent. Interstate transport operators in Awka and Onitsha complained of a lack of passengers at a period when their business usually boomed. The situation in Anambra was also influenced by fear of insecurity in many communities. Insecurity persists in communities such as Ukpor, Utuh and Amichi in Nnewi South local government area, as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper