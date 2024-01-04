



Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has explained why she refused to celebrate her birthday this year for the first time since becoming an adult.

The actress turned a new age on January 2nd but was silent on social media about it.

She, however, received some wishes from her colleagues including Mary Njoku and Uche Ogbodo.

Moyo Lawal said she did what she would have done if she wasn’t in the entertainment world by being silent this year.

She wrote: “I didn’t do any photoshoot or announce or even celebrate my birthday for the first time in my adult life (I did exactly what I would do if I wasn’t into showbiz).

“This is definitely my year of attempting things completely strange to me, crossing the hardest hurdle, they say the first step is the hardest.”

The post Why I didn't celebrate my birthday for first time – Moyo Lawal appeared first on Vanguard News.





