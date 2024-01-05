It’s impossible to get LASU certificate in six weeks – Spokesperson





By Elizabeth Osayande

The management of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, has stated that it was impossible to get the institution’s certificate in six weeks.

LASU, through the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, disclosed this over the purported claim on social media that the school was offering a legit certificate in six weeks.

Part of the statement signed by Thomas-Onashile noted that: “The attention of the Lagos State University has been brought to a sponsored post on popular social media platform, Facebook, inviting users to procure ‘legit LASU Certificate in six weeks’.

“One ( names withheld) was listed as the contact person and a sure plug for the nefarious activity.

“The general public is hereby brought to notice that this sponsored post has no direct or indirect links to the Lagos State University, LASU, neither is this said fellow a staff of LASU.

“Please note also that it is IMPOSSIBLE to acquire a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper