AFCON 2023: Will Ndidi’s absence hurt Nigeria? 





As Nigeria set sights on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, the nation’s hopes for a fourth continental title hang in the balance.

Traditionally, every Africa Cup of Nations-winning team relies on a foundation of a reliable goalkeeper, solid defence, dynamic midfield, and a potent attack.

Nigeria’s strengths and weaknesses in these areas become pivotal in the Super Eagles’s quest for glory.

The Super Eagles flaunt an impressive attacking unit spearheaded by Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen and complemented by a midfield, though decent, now grappling with a setback due to the unavailability of the linchpin, Wilfred Ndidi.

The Leicester City maestro, pivotal to both club and country, succumbed to injury, ruling him out of the tournament.

Stepping into Ndidi’s considerably large-sized boots is Alhassan Yusuf, a merited replacement, yet the void left by Ndidi’s absence is undeniable.

Once confined to a defensive midfielder role,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper