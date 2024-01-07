Gov Diri at Lord’s Chosen Church: We‘re losing values daily as a nation





•Narrates how Pastor Mouka helped him win re-election

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State says Nigeria’s main problem is losing value daily.

The governor spoke during the Lord’s Chosen Mgbidi Lagos Experience yesterday.

While testifying on how ‘God of Chosen’ helped him to win re-election, last month, he said, “There’s no other power like the power of God. During my many trials, among all the leaders that I looked up to is Pastor Lazarus Mouka; I went to invite him to Bayelsa’s annual Thanksgiving on November 2. He came, made declarations concerning the November election and all the plans and schemes of my major opposition, all the declarations the GO said came to pass.

“Spiritually we defeated our opponents. I knew that if we defeated them spiritually, they would be defeated politically. We held on to our God, the election came and it was an overwhelming victory. It was a fight between light and darkness. We know that when God has started a battle, he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper