Keep eagle eye on poverty alleviation funds, APC chieftain urges Tinubu





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Bosun Oyintiloye has tasked President Bola Tunubu, to keep an eagle eye on how funds allocated to different poverty alleviation programmes in the country are expended.

Oyintiloye, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said efforts towards alleviating poverty among the masses would be sabotaged if the president did not monitor the processes effectively.

The APC chieftain said that all necessary strategies must be put in place to ensure that different poverty intervention programmes by the president have positive impacts on the lives of the less privileged Nigerians

“We have a president that is monitoring everything being done in his government and that is why we have absolute trust in him.

“We must encourage and support the President to keep an eye on these intervention programmes to prevent diversion.

“Since the money is meant to alleviate poverty among the masses,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper