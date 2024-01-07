Tinubu Christmas Rice: Senators, Reps, constituency members clash





By Dayo Johnson, Steve Oko, Ndahi Marama, Cinonso Alozie, Ochuko Akuopha, Bashir Bello, Demola Akinyemi, Emma Una,Charly Agwam, Ozioruva Aliu, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Shina Abubakar, Laolu Elijah, Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Following reports that President Bola Tinubu has ordered the distribution of palliatives worth millions of naira to members of the National Assembly, NASS, for onward distribution to their constituencies, confusion has emerged on what the true situation is.

While some reports claimed the President had given Senators and House of Representatives members funds, the lawmakers and members of their constituencies are singing different tunes.

Spokesman and Chairman, House Committee on Information, Akin Rotimi, said the legislators were given palliatives and not money from the President, further deepening the controversy surrounding the matter.

He said the palliatives were given to them through the Ministry of Agriculture.

A presidential aide, Segun…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper