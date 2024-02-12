Adeleke constitutes committee to resolve Osun JUSUN strike





Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has set up a seven-man committee to resolve the ongoing strike by the state branch of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, said that the governor had also written a letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria to assist in resolving the JUSUN crisis.

“Worried by protracted strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Governor Ademola Adeleke has set up a seven-man committee to urgently resolve the industrial dispute.

“The governor is also sending a briefing letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, calling for support to resolve the industrial dispute.

“The governor, in the letters, briefed the top judicial officials on his efforts so far to get the crisis resolved, although the bone of contention is pure judicial staff matters.

“The committee,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper