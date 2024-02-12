Blame corrupt politicians for downturn of Naira — Isa Yuguda





•Links food crisis to insecurity, hoarding

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has said that the current downturn of the naira in the forex market was caused by corrupt politicians who mop up dollars and store them in their houses and foreign accounts.

He also said one of the causes of food crisis currently facing the country was the result of insecurity, coupled with panic buying and hoarding of food commodities by Nigerians.

Yuguda stated these at the conference on tackling poverty in Northern Nigeria put together by Arewa New Agenda, ANA, in Abuja weekend.

According to the former governor, tackling poverty in Northern Nigeria needs deliberate approach.

He called on the economic team of the President Tinubu’s government to come up with policies that would address the economic challenges across the country.

He also called on the federal government to look critically and invest in the area of security in order…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper