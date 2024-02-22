Gridlock: Businesses, others lose N100bn monthly as petrol tankers, containers occupy Apapa roads





•We granted approval to tank farm owners —Regulator •Tankers, trucks cause accidents, loss of lives •Operators bribe agencies, park on roads —Observers •Lagos govt keeps mum •FG should develop, use other seaports —Expert

By Udeme Akpan, Godwin Oritse, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ediri Ejor

THERE were indications,weekend, that businesses and others might be losing over N100 billion monthly as containers and petrol tankers continue to stay permanently on Apapa roads and environs in Lagos, where Tin Can and Apapa ports, factories, bonded terminals and other corporate organisations carry out their operations.

Our Correspondents, who monitored the situation, noticed that the tankers and containers stretch from the Lagos ports up to Berger, Mile 2, Second Rainbow, Orile, Festac as well as Satellite Town, thereby blocking the free movement of goods and persons in the areas.

Specifically, many tankers that blocked the roads, included Mai Kafi, Soroman, Dwell, A A Rano,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper