Troops neutralise 135 terrorists, apprehend 182 in 1 week





Defence Headquarters says troops have eliminated a total of 135 terrorists, apprehended 182, and rescued 140 kidnap victims in ground and air operations across the country in the last week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja on the operations of the Armed Forces.

Buba said the troops recovered 97 assorted weapons and 3,117 assorted ammunition during the week.

He said the recovered items comprised 47 AK47 rifles, one PKMG, one FN rifle, 17 locally fabricated guns, 21 Dane guns, nine pump action guns, three locally fabricated pistols, 3×36 hand grenade, and one IED.

Others, according to him, are 1,087 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 840 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 402 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 88 rounds of 5.56mm, 33 rounds of 9mm x 99mm ball ammo, 90 live cartridges, 29 magazines, 15 vehicles, 21 motorcycles, six bicycles, 43 mobile phones, and the sum of N2.02 million, among other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper