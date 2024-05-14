Tinubu is doing his best to salvage Nigeria – Cleric





Rev. Father Dominic Adeosun, the Vicar General of Catholic Diocese of Ondo State, says President Bola Tinubu is strong, determined and doing his best to put the country on the right track.

Adeosun stated this in an interview with Newsman in Akure on Tuesday.

He appealed to Nigerians to give the president the necessary support to bring the country out of its present security and economic challenges.

He said that the situation in the country had gone so bad and seemed irredeemable, noting that steps taken so far by Tinubu were to sanitise the polity.

Adeosun explained that the decadence in the polity could not be overturned within 12 months, hence the need to give the president more time.

The clergyman urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration, noting that things were truly hard but there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

He noted that the president’s student loan scheme would help young Nigerians to achieve their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper