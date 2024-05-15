Kwara opens new health insurance office in southern axis for improved access





…FG, monarchs, others hail investments in health sector

…New office to serve Irepodun, Isin, Oke-Ero, Ekiti LGs: Health Insurance Chief

Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KW-HIA) on Tuesday inaugurated another regional office in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area, to improve the access of Kwara southerners to affordable and quality healthcare services.

Located inside the General Hospital Omu-Aran, the office is 4th in the series, after siting in Offa, Edu, and Kaiama local governments of the state.

At the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, the Kwara First Lady, Amb Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq, said the newly opened regional office of the agency will relieve the affected people of the pain from traveling down to Ilorin to get enrolled under the scheme.

“The opening of the Kwara South Senatorial District Hub of the Kwara Health Insurance Agency at the General Hospital, Omu-Aran will enhance the healthcare delivery system in the Senatorial District…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper