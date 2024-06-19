



Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded a massive revenue generation leap of N4.49 trillion in the last one year.

The Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at a press conference, in Abuja, this evening, to mark his one year in office.

According to him, “Revenue collection of 4.49trillion between January 2023 and May 2024, compared with ₦2.58trillion collected during the corresponding period of the previous year” was recorded.

He added, “This achievement was underpinned by its sustained increase of 70.13 percent in the average monthly revenue collection compared to that of previous year.

“We recorded an average monthly revenue collection of 343billion compared to 202billion averagely last year.”

The post Customs rakes in N4.5trn in 1 year appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper