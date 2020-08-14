Enugu State records 7 new cases, total hits 976Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Enugu State Government has confirmed a total of 976 cases of COVID-19, with new confirmed seven cases, as total deaths remained 19.

The information is in a statement by the Enugu State Ministry of Health, signed by the Commissioner for Heath, Dr Emmanuel Obi on Friday.

The statement noted that “as it stand, the state total confirmed case stood at 976, while death toll remain 19.

“Out of the 976 total confirmed cases, 307 are still undergoing treatment at different isolation centres in the state.”

The commissioner added that 650 patients were discharged after two post-treatment tests, which came out negative.

Obi, therefore, urged the citizens to stay at home when it is not absolutely necessary for them to go out.

He said “wear a face mask whenever you must go out and keep a safe distance from other people at all times.

“Avoid crowded places, practice good respiratory hygiene when coughing or sneezing.

“Clean…