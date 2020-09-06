Man Sells 28 Years Of Birthday Whisky To Buy His First Home — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Matthew Robson, from Taunton, was born in 1992 and over the course of his life his father Pete has spent about £5,000 on 28 bottles of Macallan single malt.

The collection is now worth more than £40,000 and has been put up for sale according to BBC News.

The 28-year-old said it “probably wasn’t” the best gift for a young boy but with “strict instructions never to open them” they had become a nest egg. In his words:

Each year I received it as a birthday present. I thought it was quite a quirky little present as I was slightly too young to start drinking. But I was under strict instructions, never, never to open them and I tried my hardest and succeeded and they’re all intact.

His father Pete, who is from Milnathort in Scotland, said the first bottle of 1974 whisky was bought to “wet the baby’s head”.