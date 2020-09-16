NLC may begin strike September 28 over petrol price, increased electricity tariffsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government has two weeks to reverse the increases in the price of petrol and electricity tariffs or face industrial action from 28 September 2020, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said.

This comes as the Federal Government expressed optimism about an early resolution of the brewing industrial crisis.

The President of NLC Ayuba Wabba, who spoke last night after the Central Working Committee (NAC) and National Administrative Council (NAC) met at the Labour House, explained that the meeting held with a delegation of the Federal Government on Tuesday did not meet labour expectations.

He added that the Federal Government now has two weeks to reverse the increases or face the wrath of the Nigerian workers.

“The CWC meeting noted that the increases were ill-timed. The action has led to high cost of goods and services and eroded the gain of the new minimum wage of N30,000,” Wabba said.

“Therefore, it was resolved that the Federal Government has within two weeks…