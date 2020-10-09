Defence Minister says welfare of military remains priority, inaugurate projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi,(Rtd), has said that the welfare of the military remains one of the top priority of the present administration.

The Minister stated this while inaugurating some projects at the Nigeria Defence Academy’s new site (NDA) at Afaka in Kaduna on Friday.

Magashi, who expressed satisfaction on the infrastructural development at the Academy, also expressed delight over efforts made to improve the welfare and comfort of staff of the Academy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that some of the projects inaugurated by the Minister included an Administrative block, mortuary and the NDA primary school.

NAN report that the NDA will hold a combined Passing Out Parade for 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) on Oct. 10 .

The Special Guest of Honour for the event is President Muhammadu Buhari.

NAN also reports that the Minister was accompanied by some service chiefs, commandant of the NDA and other senior officers.