2020 is a year many would not forget for a long time to come. The year has been heavily defined by the COVID-19 pandemic amongst other events which has impacted the lives of millions around the world. We have curated a list of events that shook 2020 both around the globe and in Nigeria: Kobe […]

The post Major Events That Shook 2020 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper