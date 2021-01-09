Twitter boots Trump to stop violence-sparking tweets | The Guardian Nigeria News

Twitter shut down President Donald Trump’s account Friday, booting him from the global service to prevent another attack on the US Capitol building.

Trump had fervently used @realDonaldTrump for proclamations, accusations and misinformation unchallenged for his entire time in office.

Twitter’ decision to permanently suspend Trump is considered overdue by critics who argue he has gotten away with abuses, but has inflamed members of the far-right who equate fact-checking with stifling free speech.

“After close review of recent…