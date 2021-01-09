Twitter boots Trump to stop violence-sparking tweets | The Guardian Nigeria News

Donald Trump

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 5, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia. – President Donald Trump on December 22, 2020 rejected a $900 billion bipartisan Covid stimulus package, calling it “a disgrace” and demanding that lawmakers more than triple relief payments to Americans. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Twitter shut down President Donald Trump’s account Friday, booting him from the global service to prevent another attack on the US Capitol building.

Trump had fervently used @realDonaldTrump for proclamations, accusations and misinformation unchallenged for his entire time in office.

Twitter’ decision to permanently suspend Trump is considered overdue by critics who argue he has gotten away with abuses, but has inflamed members of the far-right who equate fact-checking with stifling free speech.

“After close review of recent…



