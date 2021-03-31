COVID-19: NCDC announces 121 new cases, 7 deaths | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 121 new cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), taking the total number of infected people in the country to 162,762.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has tested 1,767,694 people since the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The public health agency also reported seven new deaths in the past 24 hours, which brought the official death toll to 2,056.

It stated that the new infections were reported in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC said 40 of the 121 new infections were confirmed in Lagos, 15 in the FCT, 12 in Katsina and 11 in Kaduna.

It noted that Imo, Kebbi and Nasarawa reported eight cases each, Delta reported seven, Edo, Osun and Rivers confirmed three cases each.

Ekiti, Jigawa and Kano recorded one…