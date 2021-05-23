Kim Jong-un Bans Skinny Jeans And Mullet Hairstyle In North Korea | The Guardian Nigeria News

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has banned skinny jeans, as well as mullets and other “non-socialist” haircuts, amid fears of ‘decadent’ Western influences among North Koreans youths.

The decision was made over concerns that the fashions would lead to capitalistic urges among the closed-off nation’s young people, Britain’s Daily Express reported.

“We must be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalistic lifestyle and fight to get rid of them,” Rodong Sinmun, an arm of the country’s ruling Worker’s Party wrote.

“History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and…