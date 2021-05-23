Kim Jong-un Bans Skinny Jeans And Mullet Hairstyle In North Korea | The Guardian Nigeria News

In this picture taken on March 23, 2021 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 24, 2021 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of a construction project for building 10000 apartments in Pyongyang. (Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has banned skinny jeans, as well as mullets and other “non-socialist” haircuts, amid fears of ‘decadent’ Western influences among North Koreans youths.

The decision was made over concerns that the fashions would lead to capitalistic urges among the closed-off nation’s young people, Britain’s Daily Express reported.

“We must be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalistic lifestyle and fight to get rid of them,” Rodong Sinmun, an arm of the country’s ruling Worker’s Party wrote.

