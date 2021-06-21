Maguire ready to return for England’s Czech showdown | The Guardian Nigeria News

Harry Maguire says he is fit to feature for England in their decisive Euro 2020 Group D clash against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Manchester United defender Maguire did not play in England’s first two matches against Croatia and Scotland as he recovers from ankle ligament damage sustained against Aston Villa in May.

England manager Gareth Southgate included the centre-back in his Euro squad in the belief he would be back in time to play some part in the tournament.

Maguire was on the bench for Friday’s 0-0 draw against Scotland and now he is ready to return to action for the Czech showdown at Wembley.

“I’m feeling good. Obviously with the ankle injury, it’s getting stronger, I’m getting more confident,” Maguire told The Lions’…