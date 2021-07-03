Police debunk report of attack on Osun community by herdsmen — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Police Command in Osun on Friday, debunked reports of an attack on Ofatedo Area, Osogbo, by suspected killer herdsmen.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement, said the news and rumours being peddled were a false alarm.

She said the reports and information were calculated attempts to create an apprehension of fear and state of insecurity in the state; therefore it should be disregarded.

“The attention of the Osun Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, has been drawn to the news/rumours making the rounds that some suspected herdsmen invaded and attacked Ofatedo Area of Osun.

“The CP, in the company of the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Mrs Abiodun Ige, personally paid on the spot assessment to the area to ascertain the authenticity of the news being speculated but found out that it was false and untrue.

“Consequently, the CP wishes to clear the air and state unequivocally that the news and rumours being peddled are…