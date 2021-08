It’s all change for the new Bundesliga campaign – which starts on Friday – with new coaches at each of last season’s top six clubs now joining the hunt to deny Bayern Munich a tenth straight league title. In a rare coincidence, all clubs who finished in the top six league places in 2020/21 have […]

