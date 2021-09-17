Bauchi community lauds NEDC’s cattle market project | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some residents of Soro community in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State have lauded the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for the construction of modern cattle market in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soro weekly cattle market is one of the major livestock trading centre in the North-East.

Cross-section of the residents made the commendation during an inspection visit by the NEDC’s Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Goni-Alkali, on Friday in Soro, Ganjuwa.

Alhaji Aminu Baba, the Village Head of Ganjuwa, said the community appreciated the Commission for the gesture, adding that the project would boost economic activities, empower youths and enhance wealth creation.

Baba also thanked Mr Mansur Soro, member representative Ganjuwa-Darazo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly for influencing the project.

In a remark, Alhaji Baba Tela, the state Deputy Governor, said the cattle market was one of the viable projects…