10 more abducted students of Bethel Baptist high school freed, says CAN Chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News

Another batch of 10 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom, bringing the total of those released to 110.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the students to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Kaduna, adding that the students were freed on Sunday afternoon.

“Yes, 10 more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with the bandits, we thank all Nigerians for their prayers and support. Trusting God that the rest will be released very soon,” Hayab said.

NAN recalled that in the early hours of July 5, bandits invaded the school and kidnapped 121 students.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the release of the 10 students.