Pandora Papers: I’ve no link with alleged London property – Oyetola | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Saturday in Osogbo described a report linking him to the purchase of a property in London as unfounded and untrue.

The publication alleged that Oyetola bought a mansion worth 11.95 million Euros in London from a company belonging to Kola Aluko, a Nigerian businessman, who is being tried for money laundering.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said in a statement that the governor resigned from the company, Aranda Overseas Corporation’’ that was allegedly used to buy the said property in 2011.

Oyetola’s resignation from the company, he added, was consequent upon his appointment as Chief of Staff to immediate past Gov. Rauf Aregbesola.

He stated also that Oyetola had no relationship whatsoever with Aluko, the alleged owner of the said property, let alone have any business transaction with him.

He noted that the governor did not break any law as he equally resigned his directorship of Global Investments Offshore Ltd….