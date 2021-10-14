Absence of judge stalls re-arraignment of Olisa Metuh | The Guardian Nigeria News

The absence of Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday stalled the re-arraignment of former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, over alleged N400 million fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had, on September 28, fixed today for Metuh’s re-arraignment, following Justice Egwuatu’s inability to sit on that day.

The case, which was on number 16 on the Thursday’s cause list, however, could not proceed again due to the trial judge’s absence.

Egwuatu was said to be attending judges’ seminar in Lagos State.

The court, therefore, fixed Feb. 15, 2022 for former PDP spokesman’s retrial.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal, Abuja on Dec. 16, 2020, nullified a Federal High Court judgement that convicted and sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.

In a unanimous decision, a three-man panel of Justices of the appellate court, held that the judgment of the trial…