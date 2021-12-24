Customs Western marine intercepts N3.6m petrol from smugglers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The seizure was made recently at the Ashipa rivers within the coastal and harbour patrol (Bar-Beach) while acting on credible information.

Speaking with newsmen, Acting Controller of the command, Deputy Comptroller, Enonche Ochiba noted that the kegs were secured and evacuated to the base, saying upon examination, it was found to be 25 litres of the aforementioned figure each given a total of 21,625 litres.

Though officers and men of the command arrested no suspects during the operations, the customs boss stressed that the total value of the seizure stood at N3.6 million.

He said the seizure of PMS shows a strong indication that the operatives of the Command are working to combat smuggling on the waterways.

Ochiba warned smugglers and would-be smugglers that personnel of the service will continue to run them…