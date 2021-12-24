Meghan Markle Crowned Most Intelligent Royal Family Member — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 24 December 2021 |

8:11 pm Meghan Markle has been awarded the title of the most intelligent member of the UK Royal family, according to a new study. The study, conducted by reputable education provider Oxford Royale, examined QS World University Rankings of the institutions attended by key members of the Royal Family, looking at everything from academic reputation to faculty-to-student…

Meghan Markle has been awarded the title of the most intelligent member of the UK Royal family, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by reputable education provider Oxford Royale, examined QS World University Rankings of the institutions attended by key members of the Royal Family, looking at everything from academic…