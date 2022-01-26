Port Harcourt rolls out red carpet as kings celebrate polo’s golden jubilee







When it comes to style, there is no beating the Niger Delta. Aside from the serene environment and rich sea food the people guarantee their visitors, nobody visits a Niger Delta event without having a story to tell. And so it was at the Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo tournament, which attracted teams from across […]

