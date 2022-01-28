Rwanda to reopen Uganda land border after three-year closure | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rwanda said Friday it will reopen its land border with Uganda at the end of the month after a three-year closure, a major breakthrough in efforts to repair ties between the neighbours.

The move follows a visit to Kigali last weekend by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s powerful son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, during which he and Rwandan President Paul Kagame pledged to restore relations.

The border between the two East African nations was closed in February 2019 as political tensions between Kigali and Kampala spiralled, devastating two-way trade.

Rwanda’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the main Gatuna border post, known as Katuna in Uganda, would reopen on January 31.

Following Kainerugaba’s visit, the government “has taken note that there is a process to solve issues raised by Rwanda, as well as commitments made by the government of Uganda to address remaining obstacles”, it said.

“The government of Rwanda remains committed to ongoing efforts to resolve pending…