Confusion as APC shifts convention to March 26 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Nabena insists Buni c’ttee can’t be stampeded

• Rebirth group cries foul, urges Buhari to wade in

• Ex-PGF DG blames scramble by govs, wants CECPC reorganised

The last is yet to be heard on the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the shift of its national convention to March 26.

Within 24 hours, the party had announced different dates for the convention and zonal congresses, pointing to the fact that critical APC stakeholders might not have reached a consensus on time.

Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, told reporters at the national secretariat in Abuja that sale of forms to prospective aspirants vying for positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) would take place between March 9 and 11, 2022.

He said the inauguration of newly elected NWC members would take place on March 31 and that zonal congresses have been fixed for March 12.

“After deliberation and…