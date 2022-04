The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said, yesterday, that the expression of frustration and threats by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, to invite foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists in Nigeria is a further confirmation and admission of the failure of the All Progressives…

