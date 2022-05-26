



Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is facing sexual assault charges in the UK, police and prosecutors said on Thursday, after a review of allegations against him. The two-time Oscar winner for “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty” was artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015. Allegations against him first emerged […]

The post Kevin Spacey Faced With Sexual Assault Charges appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper