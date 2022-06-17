Prof Gwarzo donates N1m to Nigerian medical student stranded in Russia | The Guardian Nigeria News

Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) Founder, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo has donated N1million to Usman Yahaya, a Nigerian student at the mercy of Russian immigration.



The Best African Medical Student at the Russian Centre for Scientific Research was suspended by Irkutsk State Medical University (ISMU) and evicted from the campus hostel after the Sokoto government failed to pay his overdue scholarship.

The cash donation by Prof. Gwarzo, done through the Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (ANSE), was received by Adnan Mukhtar, Manager of PRNigeria Centre in Kano.

The MAAUN Founder urged spirited citizens to quickly come to the aid of Yahaya to make sure that his “bright and promising future is not truncated”.

“We have to do something to ensure that his education is not affected; that he is also not detained in Russia. The N1million and other expected donations will go a long way to rescue Yahaya”, he said.

Bashiru Muhammad, ANSE President expressed…