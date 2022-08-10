



R. Kelly’s inmate commissary fund has reportedly been sized by the feds. Bloomberg reports that Prosecutors requested a federal court to seize over $28,000 from his inmate commissary fund after R. Kelly failed to pay $140,000 in court-ordered fines. The letter sent on August 4 read, “the defendant had accumulated substantial funds in his inmate […]

The post R. Kelly's $28k Prison Inmate Fund Seized By Feds appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper